UFC 219, the last UFC event of the year, is upon us this week! Emanating live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the card features the return of Cris “Cyborg” Justino. The UFC Women’s Featherweigh Champion will be defending her crown against Holly Holm in the main event. All over the card, people are wanting to make a mark with promoters and fans. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. Some have had great walkouts in the past, but musical schizophrenia has led them away from it. Others just need a boost. That’s why I’m here. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. It’s time to help some fighters improve the quality of their UFC 219 walkout songs. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Cris Justino

What she last walked out to: “Santo Espirito” – Gezi Monteiro

What she should walk out to: “Autonomous Combat System” – Fear Factory

It’s time to add bland worship music to the “moratorium list” along with Kanye West and Macklemore. I understand that some fighters, like Cris “Cyborg” Justino, are very open about their religious faith, and that’s fine. I have no issues with that. The problem is with the tepid music that they will sometimes walk out to. Justino needs a song that conveys her massive killing capacity. She needs a song that live up to her nickname. That’s what Fear Factory can provide. Their song “Autonomous Combat System” blends perfectly with the theme behind Justino’s nickname, has a great intro, and is a vicious rhythmic assault once the song proper kicks in. Take a listen below.

Dan Hooker

What he last walked out to: “Runnin’” – David Dallas

What he should walk out to next: “By the Time I Get to Arizona” – Public Enemy

Dan Hooker has joined the unlucky ranks of Walkout Consultant repeats. While he did at least change up songs for his last fight, it wasn’t too anything much better. While “Runnin’” at least has a semi-interesting sample going on behind it, the David Dallas song is still more of the same stumbly, boring contemporary hip hop once the rapping starts. If “The Hangman” wants to walk out to hip-hop, he needs to walk out to something that has some power in both its beats and flows. That something, for Hooker at least, may be the funk and soul-infused “By the Time I get to Arizona” by Public Enemy. With angry anti-racist lyrics from Chuck D over a lush Bomb Squad production, the song oozes power. Give it a listen below.

