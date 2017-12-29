This is it: the final staff picks of 2017.
The last card of the calendar year sees UFC 219 going down tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, two of the greatest-named female mixed martial artists will battle for the UFC Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. Current champion Cyborg looks to earn her 19th straight victory and a second title defense, while Holm will attempt to become the first ever UFC female fighter to have held two belts in two separate weight classes.
In the co-main event, undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes to earn his 25th victory with a battle against one of the most intelligent strikers on the planet Edson Barboza. A title shot will likely be received with whoever comes out victorious.
Check out our FINAL MMASucka main card staff picks of the year for UFC 219 below.
Staff Records following UFC on Fox 26:
- Wesley Riddle: 116-74
2. Nick Godin: 106-79
3. Jeremy Brand: 104-81
4a. Michael DeSantis: 100-66
4b. Jason Burgos: 100-76
5. Mike Skytte: 99-87
6. Dan Cohen: 92-54
7. Justin Pierrot: 89-84
8. Davey Caplice: 84-62
9. Ryan Wagner: 33-21
10. Jacob Debets: 27-19
11. Melanie Gale: 12-12
12. Shawn Bitter: 10-10
13. Kyle Dimond: 1-3
14. Timmy Streetz: 0-4
Carlos Condit (30-10) vs. Neil Magny (19-7)
Jeremy Brand: Condit via UD
Wesley Riddle: Condit via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: N/A
Nick Godin: Magny via Round 2 TKO
Jason Burgos: Magny via MD
Justin Pierrot: Condit via UD
Davey Caplice: Condit via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Dan Cohen: Condit via UD
Jacob Debets: Magny via SD
Ryan Wagner: Condit via Round 3 TKO
Shawn Bitter: N/A
Melanie Gale: Condit via UD
Timmy Streetz: N/A
Kyle Dimond: N/A
Staff picking Condit: 7
Staff picking Magny: 3
Cynthia Calvillo (6-0) vs. Carla Esparza (13-4)
Jeremy Brand: Calvillo via UD
Wesley Riddle: Calvillo via UD
Mike Skytte: N/A
Nick Godin: Calvillo via UD
Jason Burgos: Calvillo via UD
Justin Pierrot: Calvillo via UD
Davey Caplice: Esparza via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Dan Cohen: Calvillo via UD
Jacob Debets: Calvillo via UD
Ryan Wagner: Esparza via UD
Shawn Bitter: N/A
Melanie Gale: Calvillo via UD
Timmy Streetz: N/A
Kyle Dimond: N/A
Staff picking Calvillo: 8
Staff picking Esparza: 2
Dan Hooker (15-7) vs. Marc Diakiese (12-1)
Jeremy Brand: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: N/A
Nick Godin: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO
Jason Burgos: Diakiese via UD
Justin Pierrot: Hooker via UD
Davey Caplice: Diakiese via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Dan Cohen: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO
Jacob Debets: Hooker via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Diakiese via UD
Shawn Bitter: N/A
Melanie Gale: Hooker via UD
Timmy Streetz: N/A
Kyle Dimond: N/A
Staff picking Hooker: 3
Staff picking Diakiese: 7
Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) vs. Edson Barboza (19-4)
Jeremy Brand: Nurmagomedov via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 Submission
Mike Skytte: N/A
Nick Godin: Nurmagomedov via UD
Jason Burgos: Nurmagomedov via SD
Justin Pierrot: Nurmagomedov via UD
Davey Caplice: Barboza via Round 3 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Dan Cohen: Nurmagomedov via UD
Jacob Debets: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 TKO
Ryan Wagner: Barboza via Round 2 TKO
Shawn Bitter: N/A
Melanie Gale: Nurmagomedov via UD
Timmy Streetz: N/A
Kyle Dimond: N/A
Staff picking Nurmagomedov: 8
Staff picking Barboza: 2
Cris Cyborg (18-1, 1 NC) vs. Holly Holm (11-3)
Jeremy Brand: Holm via UD
Wesley Riddle: Cyborg via Round 3 TKO
Mike Skytte: N/A
Nick Godin: Holm via Round 3 TKO
Jason Burgos: Cyborg via Round 4 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Holm via UD
Davey Caplice: Cyborg via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Dan Cohen: Cyborg via Round 4 TKO
Jacob Debets: Cyborg via Round 4 Submission
Ryan Wagner: Cyborg via Round 3 TKO
Shawn Bitter: N/A
Melanie Gale: Cyborg via Round 2 TKO
Timmy Streetz: N/A
Kyle Dimond: N/A
Staff picking Cyborg: 7
Staff picking Holm: 3
