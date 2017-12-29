LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 28: (L-R) UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg of Brazil and challenger Holly Holm face off for the media during the UFC 219 Ultimate Media Day inside T-Mobile Arena on December 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

This is it: the final staff picks of 2017.

The last card of the calendar year sees UFC 219 going down tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, two of the greatest-named female mixed martial artists will battle for the UFC Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. Current champion Cyborg looks to earn her 19th straight victory and a second title defense, while Holm will attempt to become the first ever UFC female fighter to have held two belts in two separate weight classes.

In the co-main event, undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes to earn his 25th victory with a battle against one of the most intelligent strikers on the planet Edson Barboza. A title shot will likely be received with whoever comes out victorious.

Check out our FINAL MMASucka main card staff picks of the year for UFC 219 below.

Staff Records following UFC on Fox 26:

Wesley Riddle: 116-74

2. Nick Godin: 106-79

3. Jeremy Brand: 104-81

4a. Michael DeSantis: 100-66

4b. Jason Burgos: 100-76

5. Mike Skytte: 99-87

6. Dan Cohen: 92-54

7. Justin Pierrot: 89-84

8. Davey Caplice: 84-62

9. Ryan Wagner: 33-21

10. Jacob Debets: 27-19

11. Melanie Gale: 12-12

12. Shawn Bitter: 10-10

13. Kyle Dimond: 1-3

14. Timmy Streetz: 0-4

Carlos Condit (30-10) vs. Neil Magny (19-7)

Jeremy Brand: Condit via UD

Wesley Riddle: Condit via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: N/A

Nick Godin: Magny via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos: Magny via MD

Justin Pierrot: Condit via UD

Davey Caplice: Condit via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Dan Cohen: Condit via UD

Jacob Debets: Magny via SD

Ryan Wagner: Condit via Round 3 TKO

Shawn Bitter: N/A

Melanie Gale: Condit via UD

Timmy Streetz: N/A

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Staff picking Condit: 7

Staff picking Magny: 3

Cynthia Calvillo (6-0) vs. Carla Esparza (13-4)

Jeremy Brand: Calvillo via UD

Wesley Riddle: Calvillo via UD

Mike Skytte: N/A

Nick Godin: Calvillo via UD

Jason Burgos: Calvillo via UD

Justin Pierrot: Calvillo via UD

Davey Caplice: Esparza via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Dan Cohen: Calvillo via UD

Jacob Debets: Calvillo via UD

Ryan Wagner: Esparza via UD

Shawn Bitter: N/A

Melanie Gale: Calvillo via UD

Timmy Streetz: N/A

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Staff picking Calvillo: 8

Staff picking Esparza: 2

Dan Hooker (15-7) vs. Marc Diakiese (12-1)

Jeremy Brand: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Diakiese via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: N/A

Nick Godin: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos: Diakiese via UD

Justin Pierrot: Hooker via UD

Davey Caplice: Diakiese via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Dan Cohen: Diakiese via Round 1 TKO

Jacob Debets: Hooker via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Diakiese via UD

Shawn Bitter: N/A

Melanie Gale: Hooker via UD

Timmy Streetz: N/A

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Staff picking Hooker: 3

Staff picking Diakiese: 7

Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) vs. Edson Barboza (19-4)

Jeremy Brand: Nurmagomedov via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 Submission

Mike Skytte: N/A

Nick Godin: Nurmagomedov via UD

Jason Burgos: Nurmagomedov via SD

Justin Pierrot: Nurmagomedov via UD

Davey Caplice: Barboza via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Dan Cohen: Nurmagomedov via UD

Jacob Debets: Nurmagomedov via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Barboza via Round 2 TKO

Shawn Bitter: N/A

Melanie Gale: Nurmagomedov via UD

Timmy Streetz: N/A

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Staff picking Nurmagomedov: 8

Staff picking Barboza: 2

Cris Cyborg (18-1, 1 NC) vs. Holly Holm (11-3)

Jeremy Brand: Holm via UD

Wesley Riddle: Cyborg via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: N/A

Nick Godin: Holm via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos: Cyborg via Round 4 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Holm via UD

Davey Caplice: Cyborg via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Dan Cohen: Cyborg via Round 4 TKO

Jacob Debets: Cyborg via Round 4 Submission

Ryan Wagner: Cyborg via Round 3 TKO

Shawn Bitter: N/A

Melanie Gale: Cyborg via Round 2 TKO

Timmy Streetz: N/A

Kyle Dimond: N/A

Staff picking Cyborg: 7

Staff picking Holm: 3

