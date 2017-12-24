Tweet on Twitter
KSW legend Michal Materla (25-5) has been added to the stacked KSW 42 card set for March 3rd in Lodz, Poland.
The former champion returned after a long layoff at KSW 40 in Dublin in October and finished UFC veteran Paulo Thiago in the second round to earn his third straight victory, which includes a TKO win over Rousimar Palhares.
This will be KSW’s first event of 2018 and it will be the first time KSW has visited Lodz since 2013 when Pudzianowski defeated Sean McCorkle in front of a sold-out crowd of over 15,000 people at KSW 24.
KSW co-owner Maciej Kawulski said the following about the KSW 42 card:
“We return to the second largest arena in Poland for the first time in five years. That night we had a historic lineup of fighters and now we return with five of the best KSW champions and legends, with even more to be added. The first event of 2018 will be massive and will set the tone for the biggest year in KSW history.”
