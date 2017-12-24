Photo via KSW

KSW legend Michal Materla (25-5) has been added to the stacked KSW 42 card set for March 3rd in Lodz, Poland.

The former champion returned after a long layoff at KSW 40 in Dublin in October and finished UFC veteran Paulo Thiago in the second round to earn his third straight victory, which includes a TKO win over Rousimar Palhares.

