Last night it was announced that ZST Flyweight Champion, Seiichiro Ito, would no longer be fighting Kai Asakura next weekend. Ito suffered a nasal fracture and has been replaced by a man he knows quite well in the form of Kizaemon Saiga.

Saiga (3-3) enters the fight with Asakura having lost two-straight fights. In his last MMA fight, he was defeated by the aforementioned Seiichiro Ito in April. In July he faced striking phenom Tenshin Nasukawa in an MMA/Kickboxing mixed rules contest. In the opening round – a kickboxing round – Saiga was knocked out cold by Tenshin.

A 1-4 record overall under the RIZIN banner, 1-3 in MMA fights, Saiga’s only win in the promotion is a 2016 TKO win over South Africa’s Dillin West.

Opposite him will be former RINGS tournament winner and The Outsider champion; Kai Asakura (8-1). After starting his career a perfect 8-0 with 8 finishes, Asakura was most recently finished by RIZIN bantamweight grand-prix alternate; Je Hoon Moon at ROAD FC 39 in June.

The December 29 show will feature the men’s bantamweight tournament quarter-finals, King Reina, Jiri Prochazka, and Satoru Kitaoka – among others.

