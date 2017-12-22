UFC Lightweight Kajan Johnson is back with another episode of The Ragin’ MMA Podcast.

Kajan Claus reaches into Santa’s sack and pulls out some sweet, sweet candy for those fighters who behaved in 2017 and hands out coal to those who gave into the “dark side.”

The following quotes have been condensed for clarity and concision.

On this week’s special holiday podcast, Kajan and his co-host recap an impressive series of fights at UFC Winnipeg. The hosts celebrate stellar performance from Canadian fighters like Nordine Taleb, Chad Laprise, Jordan Mein and John Makdessi. Kajan says of the four major Canadian stars on the card, Nordine Taleb shows the most potential for being a future champion. “It would be Nordine or Chad, but Nordine has been a little more open to learning different things,” says Johnson. “Makdessi seems to fight very similarly when he fights… [and] Jordan Mein uses the same approach to MMA. I’d really like to see that kid get some high-level wrestling and jiu-jitsu.”

And in the main event of the podcast, Kajan awards candy to 2017’s good-willed fighters (we’re looking at you Rose Namajunas) and shoves coal down the throats of the mischievous ones. Some highlights include Conor McGregor: “That motherfker lives on coal. He takes coal and pressurizes that st into diamonds.” Colby Covington: “Coal! Like a mountain of coal, he’s going to get buried under it so nobody has to hear him speak ever again.” And former Heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum: “He’s getting candy for sure. He is getting a candy boomerang!”

