The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

This week is The Hammer MMA Radio’s Eighth Annual Awards Show. As usual, the three of us debate 2017’s Best Fight, Best Knockout, Best Submission, Fighter of the Year, and many more.

In the second half of the show we take a look back at the results of the next-to-last UFC event of the 2017 calendar, UFC On Fox: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, TJ Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, as well as others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is also one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Hammer Radio: 2017 MMA Year in Review