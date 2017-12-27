Recently crowned as Brave Combat Federation‘s first-ever Bantamweight champ Stephen Loman has been using his new-found fame to inspire Filipino children all over the country and sharing his story with them during the holiday season. And “The Sniper” used social media to make sure that his message was spread across the world.

After Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions, last November, when he beat Gurdarshan Mangat to capture the belt, Loman was recognized by his local community of Barangay with a special award and has thanked them for the recognition. He also hopes his success can be mirrored by local children.

“I thank the Barangay officials for recognizing my achievements within Brave Combat Federation and I want to continue to inspire the youth so that they too can achieve their dreams. Nothing is impossible with strong determination, good training, and self-discipline. I also would like to thank my teammates and Brave Combat Federation for the support that they have shown me. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”, said the message delivered by Loman to his fans and Brave enthusiasts around the world.

While he’s celebrating his achievement of becoming the Philippines’ first-ever Brave champion, “The Sniper” looks to get back into training as soon as possible and is set on a title defense in the first semester. The likes of Felipe Efrain and Hamza Kooheji wait in the wings for a title shot next.