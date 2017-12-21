FORTALEZA, BRAZIL – MARCH 11: (R-L) Jeremy Kennedy of Canada kicks Rony Jason of Brazil in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at CFO – Centro de Formaco Olimpica on March 11, 2017 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, undefeated prospect Jeremy Kennedy started a beef with Team Alpha Male product Andre Fili. The beef began after Kennedy called “Touchy” out following a decision win over Rony Jason at UFC Fight Night 106 in March.

Things cooled down after both men signed contracts to fight other opponents, but in November, Kennedy took to his Twitter again.

If @alexvolkanovski doesn’t want to get mauled in his backyard, I still have unfinished business with @TouchyFili we can sort out — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) November 28, 2017

Fili responded almost immediately after Kennedy made the initial statement of wanting to settle unfinished business.

Dealing with a small injury, be fresh again in no-time. I would love to stomp your fuckin head in right around then. https://t.co/v3BdYUXx1x — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 28, 2017

Just under a month later, the Sacramento native, returned to Twitter announcing he had signed a fight with a top-15 opponent. Kennedy had words for Fili, as he felt the injury seemed to heal rather quickly.

Got the call to fight a top 15 and took it. If you ever put a little excitement in your fights maybe you’ll get the chance too, big guy. https://t.co/FKkY4F4wFU — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 21, 2017

Gets healed up real quick when he isn’t fighting me I guess 🤔 https://t.co/wDEBlhbghK — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) December 20, 2017

Fili (17-5) has signed a fight against Dennis Bermudez at UFC on FOX 27 on January 27, 2018. The 27-year-old earned a unanimous decision victory over Artem Lobov in his most recent bout in October of this year.

Kennedy (11-0) is undefeated in his career and 3-0 inside the UFC Octagon. Most recently, “JBC” earned a unanimous decision win over Kyle Bochniak at UFC on FOX 25. The Canadian was expected to take on Alex Volkanovski at UFC Fight Night 121, but that bout has been rescheduled for UFC 221 on February 10, 2018.

With both men progressing forward in their respective careers, it’s only a matter of time before we see them meet in the Octagon. But who knows if that will happen in 2018.

