Egypt’s Ahmed Amir made history at last November’s Brave 9: The Kingdom Of Champions. By beating Erik Carlsson, “The Butcher” became the first-ever winner of three Brave Combat Federation bouts. Amir, who was also victorious against Richie Martínez and Kevin Koldobsky, has positioned himself as a top Lightweight on Brave’s roster after his latest win.

But he wants more. In an exclusive interview with MMA website The Fan Garage, Ahmed Amir admitted he had his eyes set on a title shot since Ottman Azaitar was crowned Lightweight champion at Brave 9’s main event. While he had special praise for the newly-crowned champ, the Egyptian feels good about the eventual matchup.

“Ottman proved that he is a very good opponent but I like this kind of challenge, all I care about is to be the champion as soon as possible no matter who is the champion. It’s that simple for me. I think the Lightweight division really suits me. I am a Lightweight fighter who doesn’t cut weight, so all my fights in other divisions were temporary”, commented Amir.

After his hard-earned win at Brave 9, “The Butcher” was praised by legendary coach John Kavanagh, who trains the likes of international superstar Conor McGregor and Brave Bantamweight contender Frans Mlambo. Amir was delighted and felt encouraged after hearing Kavanagh’s kind words for him.

“hat’s really felt great especially since I respect him so much and when he praised me I was surprised and happy. I’ll work to be able to get more praise”, said Ahmed.

[embedded content]

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: After Landmark Win at Brave 9, Ahmed Amir Eyes Title Shot