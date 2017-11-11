Tonight on November 11, 2017, UFC makes it’s return to the state of Virginia with UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis. 952 days ago was the last time that UFC did an event in Virginia, with Mendes vs. Lamas headlining that show. Tonight, we have a Lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis in the main event.
Keep up with this article for live results throughout the night.
Main Card (10PM ET) (Fox Sports 1):
- Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis (Lightweight)
- Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez (Welterweight)
- Júnior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight)
- Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira (Middleweight)
- Raphael Assunção vs. Matthew Lopez (Catchweight)
- Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida (Lightweight)
Preliminaries (8PM ET) (Fox Sports 1):
- John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes (Bantamweight)
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Viviane Pereira (Women’s Strawweight)
- Sage Northcutt vs. Michel Quiñones (Lightweight)
- Angela Hill vs. Nina Ansaroff (Women’s Strawweight)
Early Prelims (6:30PM ET) (UFC Fight Pass):
- Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland (Welterweight)
- Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna (Light Heavyweight)
- Darren Stewart vs. Karl Robertson (Middleweight)
Featured Image:
Embed from Getty Images
View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 120 Live Results