Tonight on November 11, 2017, UFC makes it’s return to the state of Virginia with UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis. 952 days ago was the last time that UFC did an event in Virginia, with Mendes vs. Lamas headlining that show. Tonight, we have a Lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis in the main event.

Main Card (10PM ET) (Fox Sports 1):

Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis (Lightweight) Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez (Welterweight) Júnior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight) Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira (Middleweight) Raphael Assunção vs. Matthew Lopez (Catchweight) Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida (Lightweight)

Preliminaries (8PM ET) (Fox Sports 1):

John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes (Bantamweight) Tatiana Suarez vs. Viviane Pereira (Women’s Strawweight) Sage Northcutt vs. Michel Quiñones (Lightweight) Angela Hill vs. Nina Ansaroff (Women’s Strawweight)

Early Prelims (6:30PM ET) (UFC Fight Pass):

Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland (Welterweight) Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna (Light Heavyweight) Darren Stewart vs. Karl Robertson (Middleweight)

