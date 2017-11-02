[embedded content]

UFC 217 goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday night. On Thursday afternoon, the stars of the event will take to the stage to answer questions at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference.

The main event features the return of the former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre as he moves up to middleweight to challenge Michael Bisping for that title. The co-main event features a feud between former training partners, as bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt takes on arch-nemesis TJ Dillashaw. A third title is up for grabs, as UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Rose Namajunas.

UFC 217 is arguably the best fight card of the year and fans will be in for a treat come Saturday night.

Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Thursday, November 2 at 3pm/12pm ETPT, featuring stars Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas.