NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Michael Bisping of England and Georges St-Pierre of Canada face off during the UFC 217 weigh-in inside Madison Square Garden on November 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

On Saturday November 4, Madison Square Garden in New York City plays host to the biggest mixed martial arts event of the year — UFC 217. This event marks the return of Georges St-Pierre after a four-year hiatus. Below we will have all the UFC 217 live results as they happen.

St-Pierre will enter the Octagon in the main event against UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

In the evening’s co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face off against arch-nemesis and former Team Alpha Male training partner TJ Dillashaw.

A third title is up for grabs, as champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk faces the number four ranked Rose Namajunas for the UFC women’s strawweight championship.

Also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card is a welterweight tussle between Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal, as well as former UFC welterweight champion and current middleweight Johny Hendricks takes on Paulo Costa.

Check out full UFC 217 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Costa



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

James Vick vs. Joseph Duffy

Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Corey Anderson

Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Alexey Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC 217 Live Results