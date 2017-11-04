On Saturday November 4, Madison Square Garden in New York City plays host to the biggest mixed martial arts event of the year — UFC 217. This event marks the return of Georges St-Pierre after a four-year hiatus. Below we will have all the UFC 217 live results as they happen.
St-Pierre will enter the Octagon in the main event against UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.
In the evening’s co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face off against arch-nemesis and former Team Alpha Male training partner TJ Dillashaw.
A third title is up for grabs, as champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk faces the number four ranked Rose Namajunas for the UFC women’s strawweight championship.
Also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card is a welterweight tussle between Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal, as well as former UFC welterweight champion and current middleweight Johny Hendricks takes on Paulo Costa.
Check out full UFC 217 results below.
MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas
Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal
Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Costa
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
James Vick vs. Joseph Duffy
Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Corey Anderson
Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)
Alexey Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos
View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC 217 Live Results