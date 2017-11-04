Saturday night, the UFC will bring one of the most stacked cards in UFC history, UFC 217, to Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Many fans have not been this excited for a UFC event since UFC 205, which also featured three title fights and was headlined by Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez in the UFC’s New York debut.

This time in New York, UFC fans will witness the return of one of the UFC’s greatest fighters in history, Georges St-Pierre, as he looks to defeat Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. The co-main event features a bitter rivalry between ex-teammates Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw, as the former champion Dillashaw looks to regain control of the Bantamweight division. The third title fight will see Joanna Jędrzejczyk, who will look to defend her Strawweight Championship against opponent Rose Namajunas.

MMASucka.com Fight of the Night Staff Picks:

Michael DeSantis: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Nick Godin: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Ryan Wagner: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Jacob Debets: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Suraj Sukumar: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Omar Villagrana: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Wesley Riddle: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

Jeremy Brand: James Vick vs. Joseph Duffy

Seth Scrimshaw: James Vick vs. Joseph Duffy

Mike Skytte: Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Ramon Saintvil: Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Chadwick Church: Joanna Jedrzejcyk vs. Rose Namajunas

Davey Caplice: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

Justin Pierrot: Joanna Jedrzejcyk vs. Rose Namajunas

Total amount of staff picks:

Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw: 7

Joanna Jedrzejcyk vs. Rose Namajunas: 3

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal: 2

James Vick vs. Joseph Duffy: 2

