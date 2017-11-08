UFC 206: Cerrone v Brown TORONTO, CANADA – DECEMBER 10: Matt Brown prepares to enter the Octagon before facing Donald Cerrone in their welterweight bout during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Matt Brown will make his last UFC walk on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 120 in Norfolk, Virginia. Brown who debuted in the UFC in 2008 won his debut via TKO at the TUF season seven finale. He has had an up and down fighting career amassing a record of 20-16. However, one thing is for sure, when Matt Brown was set to fight no matter who he was fighting, it was going to be a war.

Brown is 0-3 in his last three fights. His last loss came at the hands of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by headkick at UFC 206 last December. Do not let his 20-16 record fool you. When Brown was on the card, you knew there was going to be blood and someone was going to be finished.

One win away from a title fight

From February 2012 through May 2014, no one beat Brown. He put together a seven-fight win streak that led him to a UFC title fight eliminator fight against Robbie Lawler. He lost the fight via unanimous decision. Lawler went on to win the title, defeating Johny Hendricks via split decision at UFC 181.

This Saturday night will be Brown’s twenty-fourth UFC Fight and his thirty-seventh professional MMA fight.

What’s a better last fight than Diego Sanchez?

To what is to be his last fight in the UFC’s octagon it would only be right if it was against Diego “Lionheart” Sanchez. Sanchez is one of the most intense and violent fighters the UFC has ever seen. Sanchez won the first-ever Ultimate Fighter back in 2005 and has amassed a record of 27-10. He will be making his twenty-seventh UFC fight appearance.

An Outstanding Career

With his last fight happening this Saturday, it’s only right that we pay our respects to the legend that Brown was, as a fighter and is as a person. With one of the most exciting “zombie’ like fighting styles he definitely earned his nickname “Immortal.” May this be his last UFC Fight, but the legend of Matt Brown will live on forever.

