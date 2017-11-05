in their UFC women’s strawweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City.

Rose Namajunas came in as a +400 underdog against the long reigning champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and made her submit to strikes to become the new strawweight champion of the world.

Namajunas (8-3) claimed the title by clipping Jedrzejczyk in the first round making her fall then finishing her off with ground and pound. Jedrzejczyk who defended the title five times will most likely get her rematch instantly.

For Namajunas that was her fourth finish in the UFC and the only woman to ever come close to dethrown the former champion. And ended up doing it in spectacular fashion.

This was no new task for Namajunas, who fought for the title against Carla Esparaza in only her fourth professional fight at the Ultimate Fighter Finale in December of 2014. After losing that fight, “Thug Rose” won her next three fights en route to a number one contender fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She ended up losing a split decision to the Polish fighter who ended up fighting for the title after that.

After her super close loss to Kowalkiewicz, Namajunas went back to the drawing board and ended up fighting and submitting Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson via rear naked choke in the second round of their fight.

The promising victory earned her another title shot and she didn’t look back.

For Jedrzejczyk this is her first professional loss in her MMA career and going an outstanding 14-0.

The rematch is most likely the only fight that will happen next and respectfully so, but for now we have a new strawweight champion of the world and her name is “Thug” Rose Namajunas.

