The former UFC lightweight champion and current featherweight contender has suffered an injury during training. Unfortunately the injury forces Frankie Edgar out of UFC 218, which was a featherweight title bout against champion Max Holloway.

The injury was announced on Wednesday afternoon. It was first reported by Brazilian outlet Combate, and ESPN.com’s Brett Okamoto confirmed the news.

According to MMAJunkie.com, Edgar fractured his orbital bone during training.

Edgar (22-5-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak and is 7-1 in his last eight fights. At UFC 200, “The Answer” lost a decisive decision to Jose Aldo for the interim featherweight championship. Since that blemish, Edgar earned a decision to Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 and a TKO victory against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211 in May.

The UFC 218 line-up currently looks as follows:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Champ Max Holloway vs. TBA – for featherweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje

Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson

PRELIMINARY CARD (Fox Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder vs. Charles Oliveira

Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur

Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana

Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis

