The former UFC lightweight champion and current featherweight contender has suffered an injury during training. Unfortunately the injury forces Frankie Edgar out of UFC 218, which was a featherweight title bout against champion Max Holloway.
The injury was announced on Wednesday afternoon. It was first reported by Brazilian outlet Combate, and ESPN.com’s Brett Okamoto confirmed the news.
According to MMAJunkie.com, Edgar fractured his orbital bone during training.
Edgar (22-5-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak and is 7-1 in his last eight fights. At UFC 200, “The Answer” lost a decisive decision to Jose Aldo for the interim featherweight championship. Since that blemish, Edgar earned a decision to Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 and a TKO victory against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211 in May.
The UFC 218 line-up currently looks as follows:
MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Champ Max Holloway vs. TBA – for featherweight title
Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem
Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis
Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje
Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson
PRELIMINARY CARD (Fox Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Paul Felder vs. Charles Oliveira
Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira
Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur
Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET)
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi
Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes
Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana
Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis
