Just one-month after losing to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217, Michael Bisping will step back inside the Octagon. On Saturday it was announced that Anderson Silva was removed from his main event bout at UFC Shanghai. Now, Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum headlines UFC Shanghai in just two-weeks time.

The news was reported on Saturday afternoon by MMAFighting.com.

Bisping (30-8) was riding an impressive five-fight winning streak. He held victories over the likes of Silva, Luke Rockhold to capture the 185-pound title and Dan Henderson. This isn’t the first short notice bout Bisping has taken, in fact the last one was against Rockhold for the middleweight championship.

Gastelum (13-3, 1NC) is coming off a submission loss to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC on FOX 25. Prior to that bout, the former TUF winner earned a knockout victory over Vitor Belfort. Unfortunately, the win was overturn after Gastelum tested positive for marijuana metabolites.

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on November 25. This will be the promotion’s first trip to mainland China and will stream live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

The current UFC Shanghai fight card looks as follows:

Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Kailin Curran vs. Xiaonan Yan

Gina Mazany vs. Yanan Wu

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chase Sherman

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Sheymon Moraes

Li Jingliang vs. Zak Ottow

Alex Caceres vs. Wang Guan

Cyril Asker vs. James Mulheron

Alex Garcia vs. Muslim Salikhov

