History was made in Manila, Philippines, as ONE Championship Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen finished ONE Championship Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang. The flashy finish happened in the second round and instantly Martin Nguyen becomes two-division champ at ONE: Legends of the World.

Martin Nguyen KOs Eduard Folayang

There was no hesitation by Nguyen. He went into the cage in the main event at ONE: Legends of the World knowing exactly what he wanted and the end came midway through round two. The crystal clean punch that landed by Nguyen floored Folayang after a failed spinning back fist.

The fans at the Mall of Asia Arena were in shock and also a little scared following the knockout. Folayang stayed on the canvas for quite some time following the final punch.

“The Situ-Asian” was the underdog in this bout, but upset the betting odds. This was much like his ONE featherweight title victory as well. At ONE: Quest for Greatness, the Aussie knocked out Marat Gafurov in stunning fashion to capture that belt.

Check out full ONE: Legends of the World results below.

MAIN CARD (Online PPV – 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET)

Martin Nguyen def. Eduard Folayang via knockout (punch) at 2:20 of Round 2 – lightweight championship

Champ Adriano Moraes def. Danny Kingad via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:45 of Round 1 – flyweight championship

Kevin Belingon def. Kevin Chung via unanimous decision

Alex Silvadef. Hayato Suzuki via submission (armbar) at 1:22 of Round 1

Reece McLaren def. Anatpong Bunrad via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:52 of Round 1

ZhiKang Zhao def. Thai Rithy via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (Facebook – 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET)

Gina Iniong def. Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 2

Joshua Pacio def. Roy Doliguez via knockout (spinning backfist) at 0:38 of Round 2

Chao Xie def. Kelvin Ong via TKO (strikes) at 1:48 of Round 1

Xuewen Peng def. Phat Soda via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of Round 1

