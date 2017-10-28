UFC Fight Night 119 goes live from Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday Night. The main event features an intriguing middleweight division battle between the number seven ranked fighter, Derek Brunson and the returning Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida. The co-main event features a welterweight match between the number three ranked fighter, Demian Maia, and number ranked Colby “Chaos” Covington. In another interesting fight, number 12 and 13 ranked bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font will go head to head.

With a number of Brazilian fighters on the card, expect them to be fan favorites. Can the foreign fighters overcome a hostile crowd to defeat their opponents, or will the Brazilians ride their home field advantages to victory?

Stay tuned to MMA Sucka, as we will have all your results, updated throughout the night.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Derek Brunson vs. Lyoto Machida

Pedro Munhoz vs. Rob Font

Jim Miller vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Thiago Santos vs. Jack Hermansson

John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera

Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Jack Marshman

Hacran Dias vs. Jared Gordon

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Max Griffin

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jarred Brooks

Christian Colombo vs. Marcelo Golm

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our youtube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 119 Results