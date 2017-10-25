Walkout Songs

The UFC returns to the screen this weekend with UFC Fight Night 119! The event goes down at the Geraldo Jose de Almeida Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Lyoto Machida taking on Derek Brunson in the main event. However, the card has its share of fighters looking to make an impact. With the Reebok deal taking away so much of a fighter’s ability to stand out, one of the few ways left to do so is with music. That means fighters need readily identifiable, unique walkout songs. That’s no easy feat on a roster so large! That’s why I’m here acting as the Walkout Consultant. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I’m here to help. I can help a competitor who suffers from an over-used, inappropriate, or just plain bad entrance tune find something better. I’m even doing it here publicly for your enjoyment, dear reader. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Thiago Santos

What he last walked out to: “Marretta Da CCD Para o Mundo” – MC Isaac Saradinho

What he should walk out to next: “Soul Power (Lack of Afro Remix)” – Kokolo

Thiago “Marreta” Santos may be a knockout artist, but he hasn’t quite found away to punch his way into instant recognition when his music hits. Unfortunately, his walkout from MC Isaac Saradinho just doesn’t have the kind of instant hook and power to stand out from a massive crowd of fighters walking out to hip-hop. So what is a man who specializes in tearing souls from bodies with his strikes do? Well, he could bring the funk. New York-based groovers Kokolo have a track called “Soul Power (Lack of Afro Remix)” that hits hard and gets heads bobbing from jump. Check it out below.

Colby Covington

What he last walked out to: “Cinderella Man” – Eminem

What he should walk out to next: “Fuck the World” – Insane Clown Posse

Look, Colby Covington has taken a scorched earth approach to dealing with other fighters in public. That doesn’t require some Eminem tale of hardscrabble rising. He’s lucky he hasn’t been hit by the Eminem curse anyways, but I digress. No, a man who goes into any public interaction with his cartoonishly aggressive attitude requires a song to match. That song would only come from Detroit‘s resident horror rap master, the Insane Clown Posse. Listen below, and you’ll know I’m right.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more UFC Fight Night 119 coverage, along with all the news and opinion fit to post!

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 119