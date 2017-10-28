The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the full card for ONE: IMMORTAL PURSUIT, set for 24 November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Angela Lee will defend her title against Japanese martial arts veteran Mei Yamaguchi in a highly-anticipated rematch. In the evening’s co-main event, reigning ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren will defend his title against former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki. It is Askren’s final bout as a professional before he retires from the cage, and takes an executive position with ONE Championship.

Ticket information for ONE: IMMORTAL PURSUIT is available at www.onefc.com.

Angela Lee vs. Mei Yamaguchi II

21-year-old “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore is considered one of ONE Championship’s most outstanding athletes. She captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi in 2016 and has since then defended the title successfully on two occasions. Lee’s beautiful combination of elite striking and grappling has proven to be a potent formula for success. In the most recent bout of an impressive run, Lee dominated top contender Istela Nunes. She now returns to Singapore to defend her title against Mei Yamaguchi in a much-anticipated rematch.

34-year old Japanese martial arts veteran Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi is a female atomweight standout and a former ONE world title challenger from Tokyo. She is the DEEP Jewels Featherweight Champion and owns seven submissions and two knockouts in her 27-bout professional career. In 2016, Yamaguchi challenged Angela Lee for the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship in an epic showdown that would later win multiple ‘Bout of the Year’ honors from international media publications. In her last bout, Yamaguchi submitted top contender Jenny Huang impressively within two rounds. With the victory, Yamaguchi earned the right to challenge for the world title once more.

Ben Askren vs. Shinya Aoki

A former NCAA Division I All-American and US Olympian, Ben “Funky” Askren is a collegiate wrestling legend and one of the finest martial artists in the world today. Askren joined ONE Championship in 2014, capturing the ONE Welterweight Championship with a resounding technical knockout victory over Nobutatsu Suzuki. Since then, Askren has successfully defended the title twice and has stopped six of his last seven opponents. In what is being billed as the last bout of Askren’s professional career, the American is set to defend his title against the legendary Shinya Aoki..

Global martial arts veteran Shinya Aoki is one of the world’s most decorated athletes. He has held titles in DREAM, Shoot, and of course ONE Championship. The 34-year-old Aoki is a BJJ black belt under the famed Yuki Nakai and has won multiple tournaments all over the world. Aoki also holds a black belt in judo and is widely considered one of the best pure grapplers in professional martial arts competition today. In his next bout, Aoki makes his ONE Championship welterweight debut. He will be taking on reigning ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren of the United States for the title.

Leandro Issa vs. Andrew Leone

Leandro “Brodinho” Issa is a 34-year-old BJJ world champion black belt from Brazil, who trains and competes out of the renowned Evolve Fight Team in Singapore. With a record of 14-6, Issa has proven to be an exciting competitor with a penchant for spectacular victories. A pioneer of ONE Championship’s bantamweight division, Issa will take on American Andrew Leone in his next assignment.

Andrew Leone of Cortland, New York, trains alongside some of the most talented combat sports athletes in Asia at the renowned Bali MMA gym in Indonesia. With a standout record of eight wins and only three losses, Leone is victorious in three of his last four outings. In his most recent contest, Leone earned the right to challenge reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes, falling via first-round submission. Now, Leone is looking to get back into title contention but will next have to face veteran Leandro Issa.

Amir Khan vs. Adrian Pang

22-year-old Singaporean lightweight contender Amir Khan is a martial artist with a stellar record of 8-2. Khan is currently riding a five-bout win streak, with all of his victories coming by way of scintillating finish. In his most recent outing, Khan needed less than one round to finish Jaroslav Jartim. Next in line for Khan is the always-dangerous Adrian Pang.

Adrian “The Hunter” Pang is a martial arts veteran from Queensland, Australia, with a 22-10-2 professional record. The veteran Pang has decimated opponents with his incredible power and no-frills approach to striking in nearly two decades as a professional. He is known for his astounding durability and overwhelming strength. Pang will need to muster all of his strength when he takes on rising star Amir Khan in his next appearance inside the ONE cage.

Li Kai Wen vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

22-year-old Li Kai Wen of Tianjin is the ONE Featherweight Beijing Tournament 2014 Champion and is one of the most fearsome young competitors from China. Li utilizes his tremendous striking ability and aggression to overwhelm foes with his offense.

Ahmed “The Wolverine” Mujtaba is a Pakistani martial artist competing in ONE Championship’s stacked featherweight division. He owns an impressive professional record of six wins with only one defeat. Mujtaba is known for his tremendous grappling technique which has led to four submissions out of six total victories. Mujtaba makes his highly-anticipated return to the ONE Championship cage against Li Kai Wen.

May Ooi vs. Vy Srey Khouch

Singaporean female strawweight contender “Mighty” May Ooi is a martial artist with a professional record of 3-2. A former champion swimmer, Ooi represented Singapore in the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona. Today, she is one of the country’s most talented martial artists, and a hard-working competitor possessing well-rounded striking and grappling skills. In her most recent contest, Ooi scored a thrilling upset, defeating Malaysia’s Ann “Athena” Osman by first-round submission in her promotional debut.

Vy Srey Khouch is a highly-regarded Cambodian martial artist and former female boxer who competed in numerous international competitions. She made her professional debut in 2015, winning by decision at ONE: KINGDOM OF KHMER. In her most recent bout, Srey Khouch fell just short of victory against Malaysian icon Ann Osman at ONE: THRONE OF TIGERS. In her next bout, she will take on Singaporean women’s martial arts standout, May Ooi.

Arnaud LePont vs. Richard Corminal

37-year-old Arnaud “The Game” LePont is a lightweight veteran from France who sports a professional record of 11-5. He made his promotional debut in 2012, and has since notched two hard-earned victories in the ONE Championship cage. He now returns to action after a short break to take on Richard Corminal.

Filipino lightweight competitor Richard Corminal holds a professional record of 4-2, with each of his career victories to date coming by way of knockout. In his most recent bout, Corminal debuted inside the ONE Championship cage opposite Shannon Wiratchai. Corminal now aims for redemption, as he takes on Arnaud LePont.

Yang Fei vs. Waqar Umar

Yang “The Pugilist” Fei is a newcomer to ONE, and one of the most promising young Chinese martial arts talents in the game. He sports a professional record of two victories and only one defeat, with both of his wins coming by finish. Making his promotional debut, Yang will seek victory against Waqar Umar in a three-round preliminary bout.

27-year-old Waqar Umar of Pakistan is a ONE Championship featherweight with a 4-4 professional record. All four of his victories have come by submission, made possible by his well-established grappling skills. In his most recent contest, Umar took on rising star Keanu Subba in Malaysia. Umar now returns to take on Chinese competitor Yang Fei.

Tiffany Teo vs. Pooja Tomar

Tiffany “Soul Crusher” Teo is a female martial artist who competes in ONE Championship’s women’s flyweight division. She holds an unblemished professional record of six wins and no losses, including two submissions and two knockouts. In her last bout, Teo impressed with a thorough decision victory over Rebecca Heintzman. Teo’s next assignment is against Pooja Tomar.

Flyweight competitor Pooja Tomar is a martial artist from India with a professional record of three wins and one loss. With a penchant for showcasing her solid striking skills, Tomar has recorded all three of her victories by knockout. Competing largely in her home country of India, Tomar now makes her way to the biggest stage in Asian martial arts.

Miao Li Tao vs. Sim Bunsrun

Chinese bantamweight prospect Miao Li Tao and Cambodian Khun Khmer practitioner Sim Bunsrun are set to kick off all the action at ONE: IMMORTAL PURSUIT in the evening’s first bout offering. The two strikers will lock horns in an exciting three-round contest, setting the pace of what should be an amazing night of martial arts competition.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: ONE: Immortal Pursuit fight card announced