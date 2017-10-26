NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: Conor McGregor reacts during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor holds two belts under the UFC banner, but has yet to defend one. The Irish bad boy moved on from the MMA cage to give boxing a test earlier this year. After losing in the 10th round to Floyd Mayweather, fans hope McGregor will make the move back to the Octagon. When he does return, according to Bodog, McGregor opens as favorite against either potential opponent.

The obvious choice would be Tony Ferguson.

At UFC 216, Ferguson fought a valiant contest against Kevin Lee. In the third round, the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt was able to finish his opponent with a very tight triangle choke. This victory earned Ferguson an interim title in the 155-pound division.

Immediately following that bout, McGregor sent out a very cryptic tweet, which simply read ‘Tony.’

McGregor holds the title in that weight class and unifying the two seems like the most logical next step. According to Bodog, McGregor currently comes in as a -165 favorite, with Ferguson a +135 underdog.

Someone else who is in the pecking order is Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz have an unfinished rivalry. The two have faced off on two occasions, with each coming away with a victory. At UFC 196, Diaz weathered the early onslaught of McGregor and was able to finish the Stockton native in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

The second time the two met, things went much differently.

Six events later, at UFC 202, McGregor came away with his hand raised. However, this one was with some questions being asked. After five rounds and a back and forth battle, McGregor was declared the winner by majority decision.

This was the last time Diaz had stepped inside the UFC Octagon.

So either way, whether you feel McGregor should defend his strap at 155-pounds against Ferguson, or fight the trilogy against Diaz, the oddsmakers believe he will walk away victorious.

