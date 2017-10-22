Share on Facebook

Eddie Bravo’s thirteenth invitational series goes down on Sunday October 22 from The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. We will have EBI 13 live results all night long.

This edition of the invitational features the lightweights. Champion Garry Tonon will look to keep the belt wrapped around his waist, but the field is very deep this time around. Other competitors to keep an eye out for are Bill Cooper, Vagner Rocha, Nathan Orchard and many more.

The event airs live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out full EBI 13 results below.

OPENING ROUND

Garry Tonon vs. Chance Braud
Ross Keeping vs. John Battle
Andreas Achinotis Perales vs. Lucas Valente
Bill Cooper vs. James Gonzalez
Vagner Rocha vs. Issa Able
PJ Barch vs. Jason Soares
Mike Padilla vs. Mikey Main
Nathan Orchard vs. Brandon Walensky

Check out the countdown video below.

