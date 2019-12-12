Is Kevin Gausman $6 million better than Junior Guerra?

Last season in Milwaukee, Guerra had a record of nine wins and five losses and an earned run average of 3.55. What was interesting however is that Guerra was used exclusively as a reliever in 2019 and was effective. In three seasons with the Brewers prior to 2019, (from 2016-2018) Guerra started 60 games for Milwaukee.

Guerra appeared in 72 games for Milwaukee in 2019 and pitched in 83 2/3 innings. He gave up 58 hits, 33 earned runs and 36 walks. Guerra also had 77 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.12.

What was also interesting about the Guerra signing, is that it came on the same day that the San Francisco Giants signed Kevin Gausman to a one year contract worth $9 million. Gausman was used last season as a starter for the Atlanta Braves and as a reliever for the Cincinnati Reds.

Gausman struggled as a starter in Atlanta (3-7, 6.19 earned run average in 16 starts), but was better as a reliever in Cincinnati (14 relief appearances in 15 games and was 0-2 with an earned run average of 4.03). However, one must wonder if Gausman is even better than Guerra. It is puzzling that Gausman is over $6 million richer next year than Guerra, when Guerra was significantly statistically better than Gausman.

Guerra is set to join a solid Diamondbacks bullpen that also includes closer Archie Bradley of Muskogee, OK, Yoan Lopez and Andrew Chafin of Kettering, OH. Arizona had a bounce back season in 2019. At 85 wins and 77 losses, they were in contention for most of the year, but were four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wildcard spot in the National League.