Bruce Bochy of Bussac-Foret, France made Major League Baseball history on Wednesday by becoming only the 11th Major League Baseball manager to win 2000 regular season games. The San Francisco Giants skipper accomplished the feat at the nostalgic Fenway Park in an 11-3 Giants win over the Boston Red Sox. Bochy also became the first European born manager to win 2000 games.

Bochy has spent 12 years managing the San Diego Padres in his career and 13 years managing the San Francisco Giants. He has 951 career regular season wins with the Padres and 1049 career wins with the Giants. Bochy will be retiring from Major League Baseball as a manager at the end of the regular season and is a sure bet to be headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

In the Giants win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar of West Hills, CA and third baseman Christhian Adames each led the Giants with three hits. Designated hitter Stephen Vogt of Visalia, CA led the Giants with four runs batted in, and four Giants scored twice to lead the team (Pillar, right fielder Mike Yastrzemski of Andover, MA, first baseman Brandon Belt of Nacogdoches, TX and Vogt).

It was also an excellent performance by Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija of Merrillville, IN. He had a quality start as he only gave up one earned run in six innings of work.

The other 10 Major League Baseball managers to record at least 2000 wins were Connie Mack of East Brookfield, MA (3731 wins with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Athletics from 1894-1950), John McGraw of Truxton, NY (2763 wins with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Giants in 1899 and from 1901-1932), Tony La Russa of Tampa, FL (2728 wins with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals from 1979-2011), Bobby Cox of Tulsa, OK (2504 wins with the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays from 1978-1985 and 1990-2010), Joe Torre of Brooklyn, NY (2326 wins with the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1977-1984 and 1990-2010), Sparky Anderson of Bridgewater, SD (2194 wins with the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers from 1970-1995), Bucky Harris of Port Jervis, NY (2158 wins with the Washington Senators, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees from 1924-1943, 1947-1948 and 1950-1956), Joe McCarthy of Philadelphia, PA (2125 wins with the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox from 1926-1946 and 1948-1950), Walter Alston of Venice, OH (2040 wins with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers from 1954-1976) and Leo Durocher of West Springfield, MA (2008 wins with the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros from 1939-1946, 1948-1955 and 1966-1973).