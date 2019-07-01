GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 16: Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in action during the first period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on February 16, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nazem Kadri time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end. They have agreed to trade the center to the Colorado Avalanche along with Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick. In return, the Leafs receive Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot, and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Big TOR-COL trade: Leafs get Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot and a 6th rd pick in 2020 from the Avs for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and Toronto’s 3rd round selection in 2020. Colorado also retaining 50% of Barrie’s AAV ($5.5 million) as part of the transaction. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 1, 2019

In Kadri, the Avalanche get a top-six winger in Kadri. Kadri also has the ability to get under other players skin. He is a notorious agitator. He also brings speed to the top six on his new team. Last season, he scored 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points, adding 43 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +2.7. Kadri has spent his entire 10-year career with the Leafs after they drafted him seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. In that time, he has 161 goals and 196 assists for 357 career points in 561 career games. In 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff games Kadri has picked up three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

Nazem Kadri looks to make an Impact With his New Team

Kadri’s time with the Leafs had an unfortunate but unsurprising end. He was suspended for the team’s final five games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a hit on Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle. Kadri has been suspended a total of five times by the NHL in his career.

The 10-year veteran brings a lot to his new team. He has the ability to be a highly productive player in the offensive end scoring 30 goals in 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He’s been great in the faceoff dot averaging over 50 percent over the past two seasons. Expect Kadri to be a huge impact with his new club.

Meanwhile, the Leafs reel in Barrie and Kerfoot, two incredible NHL talents. Barrie recorded 59 points in 78 games last season as the star defenceman on the Avalanche. He is also a right-handed shot, fulfilling a role the Leafs have had vacant for a while. Meanwhile, Kerfoot is a great addition to an already dangerous offence. He tallied 42 points in 78 games last year at the age of 24.

