The Edmonton Oilers have signed unrestricted free agent Tomas Jurco. Jurco signs a one-year contract worth $750 000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season. Tomas Jurco has recently won the Calder Cup with the Charlotte Checkers. He is a two-time Calder Cup champion.

The native of Slovakia was originally drafted in the second round 35th overall. In 2011, it was the Detroit Red Wings selecting him. Over nine years since his draft, Jurco managed to play in 201 NHL games. In those 201 contests, Jurco scored 22 goals and added another 28 assists for 50 points. He made his NHL debut in the 2013-2014 season with Detroit. Jurco has skated in 159 games with Detroit. He has also played in 10 playoff games with the Red Wings, collecting two points.

In the 2016-2017 season, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired him. The Red Wings traded him for Chicago’s 3rd round pick in 2017 NHL Draft. He then took part in 42 games with the Blackhawks. Chicago didn’t provide him with a contract extension afterwards. This January, Jurco signed as a free agent with the Florida Panthers. Later in February 2019, he was traded to Carolina. The Carolina Hurricanes left him as an unrestricted free agent after Jurco helped their AHL affiliate win the Calder Cup.

Jurco Signs With Oilers For New Chance

Tomas Jurco, once a second-round draft pick, has had to face some adversity over his career. At the age of 26, he still possesses a lot of skill and has proved that he can both skate and produce on the NHL level as well. During his career, he has mainly played as a right-winger. Over his career, he has averaged 53.4 CF%.

Tomas Jurco signs a one-year low-risk contract with the Oilers doesn’t propose any kind of danger for Edmonton. It is a low-risk high reward type contract for Edmonton. It either works out and is a great buy or doesn’t and has no lasting effect.

