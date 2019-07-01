SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 16: Joonas Donskoi #27 of the San Jose Sharks shoots and scores getting his shot past goalie John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks during the second period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, After four years with the San Jose Sharks, Joonas Donskoi has decided to sign with the Colorado Avalanche. The Sharks didn’t want to bring him back due to cap issues, so Donskoi will sign a multi-year deal with Colorado with an AAV of between $3 million and $4 million.

Donskoi has been a stellar bottom-six player for the Sharks ever since he came into the league in 2015-2016. He’s had over ten goals and 30 points in three of his four seasons as he’ll bring some much-needed depth scoring for the Avalanche. This past season, he tied his career high in goals with 14 but set a new career high in points with 37. His previous career high was 36 points which came in his rookie season.

He’s also been a very good possession player for the Sharks. His overall Corsi-for with the Sharks was at 54 percent which is marvellous. This past season, it was at 54.4 percent, a step below his 55.1 percent from last season but still outstanding. This is a player that can play in just about any situation for Colorado.

Donskoi has been in the playoffs each year with the Sharks and has put up some decent numbers as well. His best season in the playoffs came during his rookie season where he had six goals and 12 points as the Sharks were able to get to the Stanley Cup Final. One of those goals happened to be the game three-overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins:

[embedded content]

His playoff numbers have fallen off since then though, with just nine points combined in the Sharks last three playoff trips, three of them being goals.

Donskoi is still going to be an improvement for the Avalanche in their lineup with goal-scoring and point-producing as they look to keep improving heading into the 2019-2020 season.

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 16: Joonas Donskoi #27 of the San Jose Sharks shoots and scores getting his shot past goalie John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks during the second period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on