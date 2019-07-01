Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings with the ball against Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors during the Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on January 22, 2018 in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 120-105) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Croatian star Bojan Bogdanovic is taking his talents to Salt Lake City. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic will sign a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz worth $73 million.

Indiana’s Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tells EPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The veteran forward has found a good place in league becoming a sharpshooter off the bench for multiple teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers.

When Victor Oladipo went down this season due to a ruptured quad tendon, many believed that the Pacers playoff hopes were over. However, Bogdanovic thrived in the absence of Oladipo. The forward averaged 23.1 points per game in February and 21.8 points in March as the Pacers primary scorer. Indiana finished the season with a 48-34 record in the regular season, grabbing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics swept the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

In just two seasons with the Pacers, Bogdanovic averaged 16 points and 4 rebounds per game, shooting 48 percent on the field. In addition, he was ranked 12th overall in three-point percentage this season, shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

How Bogdanovic Will Fit In Utah

Acquiring sharpshooter Bogdanovic is an upgrade for the Jazz. Comparatively, shooter Joe Ingles averaged 39.1 percent from three last season for the Jazz.

Signing Bogdanovic was most likely a decision to replace Derrick Favors. The Jazz can decline their team-option to bring back Favors for another season to stay under the salary cap. As of now, no decision has been made on waiving Favors or trading him.

If Bogdanovic were to start this upcoming season, he will play with Joe Ingles, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert to complete the starting lineup.

The Jazz struggled to match the Houston Rockets hot shooting in the playoffs, which resulted in an ugly first-round defeat. However, having Bogdanovic in the lineup will help take the pressure off of Mitchell and help spread the floor for more shot creations.

