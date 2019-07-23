Select Page

Latest Madison Bumgarner trade rumors provide an interesting twist

Posted by | Jul 23, 2019 |

Latest Madison Bumgarner trade rumors provide an interesting twist
By: |
The Giants aren’t eliminated from playoff contention per se, but it sure looks like the team won’t be playing meaningful October baseball, which has led many to predict that ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner will get traded before the deadline.

It’s been rumored that the team isn’t looking to award Bumgarner with a massive contract he’s seeking, as the $12 million he’s earning this season is the last of his current deal.

As such, an MLB team looking to make a run to the Fall Classic could trade for him as a rental, or another that believes they have the cash and assets to sign him to a long-term deal could make a move for Bumgarner.

A number of teams have been linked to him, with the Dodgers — who he’s had some intense dust-ups with over the years — being the favorite, but the latest rumors indicate Bumgarner may not get traded at all.

Bumgarner has a no-trade clause, and ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that he could end up blocking it “just to continue to be part of something he loves for the rest of his deal.”

“He could use the no-trade clause to extract some cash out of the Giants — a going-away present, you could call it, a final chunk of change for a player who has been worth far more to the franchise than he has been paid during his time in San Francisco,” Olney wrote.

That would make for an interesting turn of events, if it were to happen.

MLB, S.F. Giants

View the original article on The Giants Cove: Latest Madison Bumgarner trade rumors provide an interesting twist



Related Posts

Former New York Mets Pitcher Dwight Gooden Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Former New York Mets Pitcher Dwight Gooden Arrested For Cocaine Possession

July 13, 2019

Second Half for the Arizona Diamondbacks Filled With Uncertainty

Second Half for the Arizona Diamondbacks Filled With Uncertainty

July 11, 2019

NHL Rumours: Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and More

NHL Rumours: Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and More

July 4, 2019

Colorado Avalanche 2019 Draft Review

Colorado Avalanche 2019 Draft Review

June 23, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino