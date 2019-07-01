EDMONTON, AB – NOVEMBER 13: Edmonton Oilers Left Wing Jujhar Khaira (16) watches the play in game action during the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Montreal Canadians on November 13, 2018 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed restricted free agent winger Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract worth $2.4 million, or $1.2 million AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Khaira deal is $1.2mAAV for two years. https://t.co/YDwgZkWro8 — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 1, 2019

The Oilers third-round draft pick in 2012 has spent his entire four-year career in Edmonton. He has put up 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 career points in 142 career games.

Last season, he scored 3 goals and 15 assists for 18 points. He also added 43 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.9.

What Jujhar Khaira Means to the Oilers

Khaira stands at 6-foot-4, and 212 pounds and is currently the only active NHL player of Indian descent. His size allows him to play a physical game and could prove to be a solid piece for the Oilers on their bottom six. The Ontario Native had a solid 2017-18 campaign which saw him put up 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points. However, in 2018-19 Khaira couldn’t find the back of the net as often but did make up for it by recording a career-high 15 assists. This may attribute to the fact that he was spent more time on the wing this year than at centre compared to the 2017-18 season.

The question moving forward for the Oilers is where do you put Khaira. The 24-year-old winger/center has shown that he puts up better numbers when he plays in the middle. What the Oilers do this off-season will have a huge factor on where Khaira plays next year. With how the Oilers roster stands right now, Khaira can compete to slot into the center role on the Oilers fourth line next season. A lot will have to do with whether or not one of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins or Leon Draisaitl is used at wing with Connor McDavid. It will be interesting to see how they handle Khaira next season.

Main Photo: EDMONTON, AB – NOVEMBER 13: Edmonton Oilers Left Wing Jujhar Khaira (16) watches the play in game action during the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Montreal Canadians on November 13, 2018 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on