PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche handles bench duties against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 22, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche announced they have signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension. Financials of the deal have yet to be released. This deal carries him through the 2021-22 season. Bednar was given a one-year contract extension last summer.

Last season, the Av’s has a record of 38-30-14 and finished in the fifth spot in the Central Division. Colorado would find it’s way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs via the second wild-card spot. They beat the Calgary Flames in five games in the first round but then lost in seven games to the San Jose Sharks.

Before joining Colorado Bednar spent four seasons as a head coach and three more as an assistant in the ECHL and AHL. His promotion to the NHL would come after leading the Lake Erie Monsters to the Calder Cup in 2016. He had a 162-113 record in his four years in the AHL. Bednar would then take over as the head coach after Patrick Roy resigned at the end of the 2015-16 Av’s season. In the past three years, the Av’s have gone 103-116-27 and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past two seasons.

What This Means for the Team’s Future

After struggling in his first season with the Avalanche, Bednar had moved the team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the last two seasons. He has a young team led by Nathan MacKinnon who led the team with 41 goals last season. Things have gone in the right direction for Colorado after firing Roy and bringing in Bednar. This is a well-earned contract for the 47-year old coach after being given a one-year deal last summer. If this continues expect Bednar to stay the head coach in Colorado for a while.

