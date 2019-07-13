NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Dwight Gooden #16 of the 1986 New York Mets greets fans on the red carpet before the game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on May 28, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.The New York Mets are honoring the 30th anniversary of the 1986 championship season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested on June 7th for cocaine possession in New Jersey. The man known as Doc was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and also being under the influence. In addition, he was ticketed for driving under the influence. If convicted Gooden faces three to five years in prison. A court date has not been set yet.

Gooden was pulled over for driving too slowly on the highway in Holmdel New Jersey at 1 AM. He also was failing to maintain the lane and having overly tinted windows which are illegal in New Jersey. Two small green zip lock style baggies were found in his car. According to the criminal complaint the police suspected it was cocaine.

Dwight Gooden Arrested Again

Baseball Career

Gooden was the fifth overall pick in the 1982 draft by the New York Mets. He made just 38 starts in the minor league between 1982 and 1983 before making his major league debut with the Mets in the 1984 season.

In 1984 Gooden won Rookie of the Year with a 17-9 record, 2.60 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 218 innings. He was given the nickname of Dr. K for his impressive strikeout numbers. His sweeping curveball was nicknamed Lord Charles. The Met fans created a special rooting section in the stands called The K Korner. The next season Gooden was even better. With a 24-4 record, 1.53 ERA and 268 strikeouts in 218 innings pitched Gooden was voted unanimously the National League Cy Young winner. In one of the most dominant seasons ever by a pitcher, Gooden’s ERA was the second lowest in the live ball era. Gooden is still the youngest pitcher ever to win the Cy Young at 19 years old.

Gooden retired at age 35 with a record of 194-112 with a 3.85 ERA and 2,293 strikeouts in 2,800 innings pitched. Gooden was part of three world champion teams. The 1986 Mets where he was the ace of the staff and with the 1996 and 2000 New York Yankees. He only made 2 appearances in the playoffs with the Yankees and neither was in the World Series. Most pitchers would love to have the career Doc had but it should have been so much better.

Gooden’s Demons

Gooden has struggled with substance abuse for most of his career. He missed the Mets victory parade due to a cocaine binge. He entered a rehabilitation center on April 1, 1987, to avoid a suspension for drug use. This was the first time Gooden’s drug use was made public. From that point, Gooden was always battling his drug problems. Gooden was arrested several times over the years with most of them being drug-related.

Gooden has had several stints in rehabilitation centers for his drug use. As dominant as Gooden was on the mound he was the complete opposite in his personal life. Baseball has been the easy part of his life.

In a previous interview, Gooden admitted he never thought he would make it to 50. Gooden added that he has been to prison and to jail. He has been to rehab and to counseling. His next step would be the cemetery.

