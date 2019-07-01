LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 01: Alex Chiasson #39 of the Edmonton Oilers takes a break during a stop in play in the first period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on April 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Alex Chiasson. Gene Principe was first with the news. Luc Gelinas is reporting that the deal is for two years and $4.3 million or $2.15 million AAV.

Done deal Alex Chiasson coming back to @EdmontonOilers — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) July 1, 2019

Contrat de deux ans bien mérité : 2,15 millions/saison Il faisait 650,000$ l’an passé. https://t.co/NqV2jk4v2i — Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) July 1, 2019

Last season, Alex Chiasson signed a PTO with the Oilers and made the team in training camp. After a solid season, he gets a guaranteed deal this summer.

In Chiasson, the Oilers re-sign a winger who can play on the top six and can help them out on the powerplay. Last season, he scored 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points 73 games played, adding 32 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 46.1 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -3.3. Those totals are better compared to the 2017-18 season, where he scored nine goals, nine assists for 18 points. Over his 7-year NHL career, Chiasson has played for the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, and Edmonton Oilers. In that time, he has 81 goals and 81 assists for 162 career points in 454 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 38th overall of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Stars.

What This Means for the Future

Chiasson had a breakout season as he put up career highs in goals, assists, and points. The Quebec native currently has 30 games of playoff experience under his belt including being a part of the 2018 Stanley Cup Winning Capitals team. Chiasson gets a big raise on the one-year, $650,000 contract he signed with the Oilers last year. Ken Holland hopes that Chiasson can continue to be a difference maker and provide offence from the wing in Edmonton, something they desperately need.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on