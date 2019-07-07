COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 16: Sonny Milano #22 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

As the offseason in the NHL just started and the summer is here, NHL players sometimes tend to enter the bar. Not every time it ends on a positive note. As per the New York Post, Colorado Avalanche A.J. Greer alongside Columbus Blue Jackets Sonny Milano ended up arrested last night. The scenes took place in New York City after a brawl occurred over a Manhattan nightclub bill. Greer and Milano arrested is not a good sign for either of the players.

A.J. Greer from the Colorado Avalanche was drafted as the 39th overall player in the 2015 NHL Draft. The former Boston University player had signed an entry-level deal with the Avalanche in 2016. Ever since then, the left-handed forward has played in each of the three seasons in Colorado. However, in those 37 NHL appearances, Greer managed to record only one goal and five assists for six points. As of now, he is a pending restricted free agent.

Sonny Milano from the Columbus Blue Jackets has far more NHL experience. The 23-year-old winger had been selected as the 16th overall player in the 2014 NHL Draft. In his 70 NHL games played with the Blue Jackets over the past four years, Milano collected 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points. After playing in 55 games in the 2017-18 season in the NHL, he participated at the World Championship with the Team USA. However, last season Milano skated in only eight NHL games.

What Does A.J. Greer and Sonny Milano Arrested Mean For Them

A.J. Greer and Sonny Milano arrested is not a good sign for either of the young players. As per a report, both players were inside an apartment on W. Houston Street near Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village at about 6:30 a.m. when they got into a fight with a 28-year-old man. The trio was allegedly arguing over a bill that had been paid an hour earlier at the celeb-frequented Chelsea nightclub 1 Oak.

Milano and Greer were arrested for the attack and brought to the 6th Precinct station house. The two were being charged with assault. Interestingly, both players are restricted free agents still waiting for their new contracts. It might be intriguing to see whether this incident will reflect in their negotiations or if any disciplinary actions are taken by team management.

