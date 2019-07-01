NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Colin Wilson #22 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on February 09, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders defeated the Avalanche 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Joonas Donskoi was not the only move the Colorado Avalanche had up their sleeve on July 1. According to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, the Avalanche have re-signed forward Colin Wilson to a one-year deal for $2.6 million. Wilson is set to become an unrestricted free agent again next summer.

One-year, $2.6 million deal for Colin Wilson returning to Avs — Adrian Dater (@adater) July 1, 2019

Avalanche Sign Colin Wilson

Wilson, 29, spent the better eight seasons with the Nashville Predators before he was traded to Avalanche back on July 1, 2017. Wilson was coming off a four-year contract worth $15.75 million that paid him an average salary of $3.937 million. Wilson’s new contract will pay a little less than what he was making, but he wants to stay with a team that can contend for a Stanley Cup.

In his 10-year career, Wilson has accumulated 113 goals and 169 assists for 282 points in 623 career NHL games. In the last two seasons with the Avalanche he has seen his productivity dwindle, but he has been adjusting to a new role of being a bottom six forward, as he was used more as a top-six forward in Nashville. Wilson has also been a productive forward especially in the playoffs providing some timely goals. In 65 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, he has put up 17 goals and 16 assists for 33 points.

What This Means

With Wilson returning to the Avalanche, he will provide depth scoring to the Colorado lineup which was something that they lacked at times during this past season. Even with his inconsistencies, Wilson has acceptable numbers for a bottom six forward.

With the signings of Donskoi, Wilson, and Bellemare, the Avalanche have committed an additional $8.3 million against the salary cap for the upcoming season.

