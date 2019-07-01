ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 20: Brandon Tanev #13 of the Winnipeg Jets shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on April 20, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed unrestricted free agent winger Brandon Tanev to a 6-year contract worth $21 million, or $3,5 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2024-25 season.

Over his 4-year NHL career Tanev has played exclusively for the Winnipeg Jets. He has put up 24 goals and 27 assists for 51 career points in 195 career games. He was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Winnipeg Jets. He made his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season with Winnipeg.

Last season he had a career year when he scored 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. He also added 40 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.1.

What This Means for the Future

This is a depth signing for the Penguins, signing a player that just scored 14 goals this season in a similar depth role on Winnipeg. Tanev has never played high in the lineup in his career, playing a career-high of 14:07 as his average time on ice last season. Tanev is a good depth piece that can score for any team. If he can replicate his career highs from last season he becomes an extremely valuable depth player. Tanev can provide scoring lower in the Pens lineup behind their top 6. With almost all of his points coming at even strength, he has shown that he can produce at 5 on 5 last season.

Tanev has really improved his quality of play over the years, turning into a respectable player and offering skill in the bottom 6. Defensively, Tanev has turned into a sound player, which can provide the Penguins with stability in their own end.

