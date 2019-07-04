SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 01: Colorado Avalanche Left Wing Alexander Kerfoot (13) controls the puck in front of San Jose Sharks Defenceman Tim Heed (72) during the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on March 1, 2019 in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Alexander Kerfoot on a four-year deal worth $14 million. His new contract is worth $3.5 million per season and runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. Kerfoot was playing regularly in the Avalanche over the past couple of seasons. After his trade from the Colorado Avalanche to Toronto, the Leafs had to re-sign him. He was a pending restricted free agent after the last season.

Kerfoot was the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2012 Draft and belonged to the New Jersey Devils. However, he never signed a contract with the Devils organization. From 2013 to 2017, Kerfoot was playing for the Harvard University in the NCAA. In those four campaigns at the university, Kerfoot collected 123 points in 121 games. The Vancouver native certainly left his mark there.

In 2017, he agreed on terms on a two-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche. That move definitely paid off for the Avalanche. Over the past two seasons, Kerfoot has missed just five regular-season games, while he collected 34 goals and 51 assists for 85 points. He also appeared in 18 playoff games recording two goals and three assists.

What Does That Mean For The Future

In the past season, the 24-year-old forward played in 78 games with 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points. He averaged 14:53 of the ice time and had the CF% at 51.7. Game by game, the Avalanche have been giving young Kerfoot more and more confidence and the time on the ice. In the last playoffs, Kerfoot averaged 15:50 of the ice time. The left-handed forward plays both as the winger and the centerman.

Ahead of the present offseason, Kerfoot was a pending restricted free agent. The Avalanche have included him in the deal sending Tyson Barrie to Toronto. the young forward might become a very reliable player for the Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock.

