SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 5: Ricky Rubio #3 of the Utah Jazz grabs his knee after a play against the Sacramento Kings at the Vivint Smart Home Arena Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Ricky Rubio is reportedly not a priority for the Utah Jazz this offseason, per Bleacher Report.

Ricky Rubio says the Jazz have told him he’s “not a priority” this offseason, per @ernestmacia (h/t @Sportando) pic.twitter.com/0UseXh9o2Q — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 2, 2019

Rubio is a pretty solid player. He’s no longer a black hole on offense as he was for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In fact, he’s improved a lot ever since he got traded to the Jazz. He’s an above average defender and an above average playmaker. He’s a player that would fit with a lot of teams.

Where Do The Utah Jazz Go From Here?

The decision by the Jazz to not bring Rubio back is confusing. He fits in very well with their defensive-minded approach. Some top free agency options to replace Rubio include Darren Collison and Patrick Beverley. Collison and Beverly are similar players to Rubio in terms of defense, though Beverley is the best defender out of the three. Another option for the Jazz is a player that is already on their roster, Dante Exum. Exum is young and is a good defender, but he’s very injury prone and is poor offensively.

Top Free Agency Options For Ricky Rubio

Dallas Mavericks



The Dallas Mavericks have their eyes set on Kemba Walker, but after he was named to the All-NBA Third Team, the Charlotte Hornets can offer him a super max contract which would trump any offer the Mavericks could make. The Mavericks are one of the few teams that need a point guard. The Mavericks don’t really have that much defensive talent on their roster, so adding Rubio, who is a good defender can help.



Chicago Bulls

There have been quite a few reports that the Chicago Bulls are trying to move on from Kris Dunn. If the reports that the Bulls will trade the seventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft for Lonzo Ball are true, the Bulls might be better off pursuing Rubio in free agency. Lonzo Ball is younger, but trading away the seventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft for a player that’s injury prone and can’t shoot is a big risk. Ball has his talents, but signing Rubio is a better alternative than giving up a top 10 pick.

Wherever Rubio does decide to go, it will be interesting to see how he fits along with his new teammates and if they have success or not.

