BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 29: Marcus Johansson #90 of the Boston Bruins against the St. Louis Blues n Game Two of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Trades are going down with some frequency as free agency creeps closer and closer. Expect the activity to really escalate on Monday, or even Sunday as teams jockey for position to see if they can grab the player they covet. In fact, while this was being written it was disclosed that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes have finalized a trade. Phil Kessel was sent to Arizona along with defenceman Dane Birks and a fourth-round pick for Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre-Oliver Joseph. NHL rumours are running wild… catch them all here!

Right now it’s time again for the Sunday version (part 1) of NHL Rumours. We cover the NHL rumours for the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Marcus Johansson, and Joonas Donskoi. Stay tuned to Last Word On Hockey for all the latest NHL news as it happens.

As always we link the original source of our NHL rumours and they are subject to change.

Marcus Johansson

Rumour: Per Darren Dreger, Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson has some extensive interest in his services as more than 10 teams have been checking in on him. He will be looking for a raise from his $4.6 million salary.

Aggressive market interest in Bruins forward Marcus Johansson. 10+ teams have checked in. Has to be looking forward to a raise on the $4.6 million he made this season. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2019

Analysis: That seems like a large amount of interest in a player who had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 58 games. Perhaps it’s his excellent playoff statistics that has the teams excited. He helped the Bruins reach the Final this year. Overall Johansson has put up 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points in 94 career playoff games. He is a versatile forward who mainly plays at left wing, but can also play centre in a pinch. His possession numbers were decent, with a Corsi-for at even strength at 49.7 percent for his career, with a -0.1 relative Corsi rating.

NHL Rumours: Colorado Avalanche

Rumour: Add two more names to Colorado’s free agency conversations: Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Dzingel. According to A.J. Haefele, Avalanche beat writer and editor.

Add two more names to Colorado’s free agency conversations: Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Dzingel — AJ Haefele (@AJHaefele) June 29, 2019

Analysis: Ryan Dzingel has been rumoured to move on from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a while and the Colorado Avalanche have joined the discussion. He tallied 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 points in 78 games between Columbus and the Ottawa Senators. His salary was definitely favourable at $1.8 million. With his scoring capabilities, he will more than likely get a big bump on his next contract. The Avalanche have the most cap space in the NHL with nearly $39 million available to spend. Another versatile player who can play on the wing or down the middle, Dzingel would fit in well with the Avalanche.

Ryan Carpenter is another player the Colorado club is looking to add to their excellent team. Carpenter was at a reasonable $650,000 cap hit this past year. He put up five goals and 13 assists for 18 points with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights are suffering from cap issues and need to save money any way possible.

Joonas Donskoi

Rumour: Pierre LeBrun reports that things are still fluid but he’s hearing as of now it’s basically the Colorado Avalanche and an unidentified team in the running for UFA Joonas Donskoi... I don’t think Edmonton and Buffalo are in anymore but again, things are fluid.

Things are still fluid but hearing as of now it’s basically Colorado and a unidentified team in the running for UFA winger Joonas Donskoi…. I don’t think Edmonton and Buffalo are in anymore but again, things are fluid — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2019

Analysis: Donskoi had 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points in 80 games with the cap troubled San Jose Sharks. His cap hit of $1.9 million was reasonable and he will surely be getting a bump after a strong season. It’s a mystery as to who the unidentified team may be at this point. There is so much wheeling and dealing going on in the NHL it can make your head spin. Donskoi can certainly help the already up and coming Colorado team who can use another forward. They have the money and should be making some moves soon.

NHL Rumours: Montreal Canadiens

Rumour: Pierre LeBrun has reported that he heard the Montreal Canadiens are among three teams showing interest in veteran UFA goalie Curtis McElhinney. And, Toronto is not one of them.

Hearing that Montreal among the three teams showing interest in veteran UFA goalie Curtis McElhinney. Don’t believe Toronto is one of them. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2019

Analysis: McElhinney is a seasoned, veteran goalie who has played for 11 seasons. He has a career .909 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against-average. He also has 10 career shutouts. McElhinney has been primarily a backup goaltender. His best season came last year when he helped lead the Carolina Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final. He accumulated a 20-11-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against-average.

The Canadiens are looking for a goalie to back up Carey Price and McElhinney could be a good one. With teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets possibly losing Sergei Bobrovsky, the New York Islanders losing Robin Lehner, and the San Jose Sharks looking for a backup for Martin Jones, the services of McElhinney should be in demand.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on