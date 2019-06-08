PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 01: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets delivers a second inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 01, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Mets Begin Critical Stretch against Rockies

Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants capped a 25-game stretch for the New York Mets where they only played one series against a team above .500. The Mets went 13-12 in this stretch. They’ll have to take it to a new level as the schedule hardens beginning on Friday.

All things considered, most Mets fans will take that 13-12 record. This team did a decent job of weathering their rash of injuries and are just now beginning to get some key pieces back.

There is no time for these pieces to ease back into action; they will have to hit the ground running. Beginning Friday night, the Mets’ final 28 games prior to the All-Star break are against clubs with winning records. After the three-game home set with the Rockies, the team heads to the Bronx for three with the New York Yankees. The Subway Series is followed by series with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite their 9-16 record against teams with winning records, manager Mickey Callaway is confident his club will embrace the opportunity.

“We have to beat the best to be the best,” Callaway said following Thursday’s victory. “And we’re going to go out there and do that.”

Whereas the Mets got off to a quick start before fading, the Colorado Rockies went the opposite direction. The Rockies won just three of their first 15 games, but have gone 29-17 since.

Series Preview

The Mets will look to begin this pivotal stretch on the right foot behind the arm of Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.49 ERA). deGrom has received three straight no-decisions, but has a 2.04 ERA in that span. He allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last start.

The Rockies will counter with a right-hander of their own, Antonio Senzatela (4-4, 5.33 ERA). In his last start on Sunday, Senzatela earned the win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

History is on the Mets side in Friday’s matchup. In six career starts vs. the Rockies, deGrom is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA.

Let’s hope he can keep it rolling on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm ET.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on