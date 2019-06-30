CHARLOTTE, USA – MARCH 31: Kemba Walker of Charlotte Hornets warms up before the NBA match between Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum arena in Charlotte, NC, USA on March 31, 2017. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As free agency is officially here, Kemba Walker has decided to sign with the Boston Celtics. His contract will be for four years, worth $141 million. Walker was one of the top point guards on the open market along with Kyrie Irving. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he is now off the market.

Free agent Kemba Walker has agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract to join the Boston Celtics, Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Kemba Walker’s Career

Walker has been one of the greatest players of all time for the Charlotte Hornets. For his career with the Hornets, Walker has averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 ass

ists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Walker’s age 28 season is the best season of his splendid career. He put up per game averages of 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

In addition to making his third all-star team, his season was so spectacular that he earned a third-team All-NBA bid. As a result, he became eligible for a supermax contract if he chose to re-sign with the Hornets. Walker chose to leave the money on the table as he decided to sign with the Celtics.

Although Walker is a bit undersized, he plays as hard as anyone in the NBA. Because of the heart Walker shows, his teammates love him, and his new contract with the Celtics proves he was a hot commodity amongst a strong free agent class. Walker will be able to once again prove that he can lead a team, as he has done throughout his eight-year career. As skilled and productive as Walker is, he will be able to continue to provide world-class leadership to a young team who needs a veteran presence.

Kemba Walker will finally look to get over the hump and be competitive once he reaches the playoffs. All he can do is hope the young guys around him grow into the players they can be.

