NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 3: Jed Lowrie #8 of the Oakland Athletics bats during the game against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2018 New York, New York. The Yankees defeated the Athletics 7-2. Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

The bad news just keeps piling up for the New York Mets. According to manager Mickey Callaway, 35-year old infielder Jed Lowrie is “not close” to a rehab assignment in and is still battling injuries on the left side of his lower body. Lowrie, a 2018 All Star, signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets over the off-season.

Jed Lowrie Still Battling Injuries; Won’t Be Back Soon

Coming off the heels of a fantastic two-year stretch in Oakland, Lowrie signed with New York to provide yet another bat in a restocked lineup. However, the switch hitter suffered a knee strain in February, sidelining him for the beginning of the season. While his knee reportedly healed up, the 35-year old suffered a hamstring injury in May which further limited his availability. When asked to speak on the injury, Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that “the left side [of Lowrie’s body] needs to be working in concert with each other”. Van Wagenen didn’t clarify if Lowrie was dealing with just the hamstring injury or if he had re-aggravated his knee injury.

The Lowrie injury is just one of a series of unfortunate events which define the 2019 New York Mets. New York entered the season hoping to compete in the division and possibly advance deep into the playoffs. However, the season has not gone according to plan. Robinson Cano has been a disappointment and Jacob deGrom, while still good, hasn’t been able to replicate his ridiculous 2018 season. Because of this, the Mets currently own a 34-37 record and are 7.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Their Wild Card aspirations don’t look any better, as the Mets are five games out of the second postseason spot.

Lowrie initially entered the majors with the Boston Red Sox but enjoyed the most success with the Oakland Athletics. During his two years with the A’s, Lowrie posted a .271/.342/.413 slash line with a 110 wRC+ and an 8.5 fWAR. He earned his first All Star selection in 2018 and was one of the most important players on Oakland’s 97-win club.

