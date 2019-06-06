PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 05: David Peralta #6 of Arizona Diamondbacks is dunked with water by Nick Ahmed #13 after a walk-off RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 11th inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 05, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Peralta hit a walk-off single to right off Scott Alexander to score Eduardo Escobar from third base as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, in 11 innings Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field. The win snapped the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Early in the Game

With crowd of 22,753, the fans, including me with my ticket, were treated to an early pitchers’ duel from Diamondback Jon Duplantier and Dodger Kenta Maeda Both pitchers breezed through the first two innings. But Will Smith hit a two-run homer in the third off Duplantier, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Duplantier was making his second big league start. With 71 pitches, he allowed three hits over five innings and had seven strikeouts. In a surprise move, however, he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth.

Diamondbacks Score in the Fourth and the Eighth Innings

The Diamondbacks appeared to be on their way to a third straight defeat, trailing 2-0 after three innings with right-hander Kenta Maeda firmly in control. However, a two-out double by David Peralta in the fourth scored Jarrod Dyson, cutting the Dodgers’ lead in half. Dyson, who had singled earlier, tagged up and made it to second on a deep fly-out off the bat of Ketel Marte. Then, in the eighth, Tim Locastro got a rally going when he was hit by a pitch. It’s the tenth time he’s been hit by a pitch this year. He moved to second on a groundout and came home when Dyson grounded a double down the first base line, tying the score.

The David Peralta Walk-Off

Ross Stripling held the Diamondbacks scoreless over the next two innings. However, Scott Alexander entered the 11th and immediately surrendered a leadoff triple off the wall in center. He then intentionally walked Marte to bring up Peralta, who lined his first pitch to right field. With the win, the Diamondbacks salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Dodgers and finished their homestand with a 3-3 record. Zack Godley (2-4) pitched a perfect 11th to get the win for the Diamondbacks.

Next Up for the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are off Thursday then begin a difficult 10-game road trip starting off in Toronto. They will also travel to Philadelphia and Washington D.C. before returning to Chase Field on June 18.

Main Photo

