According to Marc Stein, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a potential suitor for star point guard Kemba Walker. The Celtics could very well lose both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier to free agency, leaving a huge hole in the backcourt.

Rumors of Irving’s departure have been circulating since early in the 2018-19 season. Now it seems Rozier is unhappy with the Celtics. Both point guards are free agents this summer. If neither player returns, Walker could be the best replacement.

Walker is eligible for a supermax extension with the Charlotte Hornets but has said he will take a discounted deal to help the organization. If that is the case, the Celtics could likely match any deal the Hornets could offer, while also offering a much better supporting cast.

Boston’s cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving — and possibly Terry Rozier — leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2019

The Boston Celtics have been actively trying to free cap space in an attempt to land a big-name free agent. They freed up around $8 million on draft night alone. As it stands, the Celtics will likely have around $32 million to play with this summer.

Signing Walker would surely require a max contract, which would eat most of the cap space. The main issue with signing such a deal is that it leaves little room to acquire a replacement center with Aron Baynes gone and Al Horford likely out the door as well. A trade for the likes of Steven Adams or another big man would still be in the realm of possibility, though Boston may not want to give up the proper assets to get such a player.

If the Celtics land Walker, it would be a huge step toward title contention. He could provide the perfect balance of scoring and facilitating to gel with the young core of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum without having to shoulder too much of the offensive load.

It could very well be nothing more than a far-fetched dream for Celtics fans, but hope that Walker dons a green jersey next year just got a lot brighter.

