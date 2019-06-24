CHAMPAIGN, IL – MARCH 07: Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) looks to pass the ball around Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tevian Jones (5) during the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 7, 2019, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics had a rollercoaster draft night. They sent the 20th pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for two other picks, and then sent one of those (plus Aron Baynes) to the Phoenix Suns for a future pick from the Milwaukee Bucks. They cleared eight million dollars in cap space in the process and landed some solid picks as well.

Romeo Langford (14th Overall)

Romeo Langford was a bit of a surprise pick for the Celtics in multiple ways. Langford was projected to be selected on the fringe of the top-10 but slid to the 14-spot for the Celtics. It was then surprising that the Celtics selected him, considering their immense depth at the wing position.

Langford is a defensive-minded wing with a bit of a limited offensive game, though the limitations may be due to a hand injury. He fits a similar mold to Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Which makes it a bit of a head-scratching pick by Danny Ainge. With a gaping hole on the roster in terms of inside depth, it seemed strange to add to the plethora of wings so early.

Overall, the verdict is still in the air for this pick. Langford has promise. If the Celtics are able to fill out their roster through free agency, perhaps the pick won’t seem so strange.

Grade: B-

Grant Williams (22nd Overall)

Grant Williams seems to already be a fan-favorite in Boston. The two-time SEC Player of the Year showed great NBA promise at the NCAA level thanks to his mix of strength and skill. He’s slightly undersized for the power forward position but makes up for it with tenacity and determination. He’s a hustle player that does all the small things needed to win and will add some serious muscle alongside Robert Williams and Semi Ojeleye.

The Celtics traded down from the 20-spot to select Williams at 22nd overall. He was projected as a late first-round pick, prompting Ainge to pull the trigger while he had the chance to get his guy. Williams is a solid pick for the price, which garners a good grade.

Grade: B+

Carsen Edwards (33rd Overall)

Carsen Edwards had perhaps the most dominant game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament when he dropped 42 points (including 10 3-pointers) in an Elite Eight loss to eventual champion Virginia. The performance was reminiscent of Isaiah Thomas during his 2017 MVP-candidate season.

And now, Edwards is the newest small-statured Boston Celtic point guard.

Edwards was a great selection at 33rd overall. His drop to the second round was slightly surprising but made sense given the depth of the 2019 draft overall. Edwards adds depth at the potentially depleted point guard position, while also adding another scoring threat to a team in desperate need. He’ll be must-watch television in the summer league if nothing else.

Grade: B+

Tremont Waters (51st Overall)

Tremont Waters is another good point guard prospect that was selected to add depth in case Kyrie Irving and/or Terry Rozier depart in the offseason. He likely won’t see much time on the floor but will serve nicely in a reserve role as an insurance policy.

Waters is skilled offensively, though he can be streaky at times. He has a high basketball IQ and could translate into a solid backup option with the right development. With the 51st pick, the selection is low-risk with the potential for moderate reward.

Grade: C

Boston Celtics Final Draft Grade: B-

The Boston Celtics made some solid moves during the 2019 NBA Draft. They snagged some pieces that will fit well into their system while also maximizing potential. Time will tell how the picks ultimately pan out, but for now, Celtics fans should feel good about the haul they picked up.

The biggest knock on the Celtics is that they failed to snag a true big man after losing Baynes and potentially Al Horford once free agency starts. If the need is not addressed in free agency, it will be a huge knock on the front office.

