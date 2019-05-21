NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets scores a run in the fifth inning past Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Yankees 7-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes broke his ankle while stepping in a hole on his ranch in Port St Lucie, Florida. The injury occurred on Saturday night in what has only been described as a violent fall. There is still no official word on what Cespedes was doing at the time of the injury. However, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has said that Cespedes did not fall off his horse, as was reported earlier.

Yoenis Cespedes did not fall off his horse pic.twitter.com/o7T6JA8F7l — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2019

The Yoenis Cespedes Effect

Yoenis Cespedes is currently on the 60-day injured list as he is recovering from offseason surgery on both heels. Neither the Mets nor Cespedes ever revealed a potential return date for the 2019 season, but it was known it would be later in the season. It was not known if Cespedes would only return if the Mets were in contention. This new injury has now effectively ended the 2019 season for Cespedes before it even got started. Furthermore, his availability for next year is now in question.

Cespedes told Mets he has a violent fall on ranch, causing ankle fractures. Declines to put timeline on things. Hard to imagine his 2019 isn’t offer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 20, 2019

Cespedes was acquired by the Mets at the 2015 trading deadline. He proved to be the missing piece, as he led the Mets to the World Series against the Kansas City Royals. The Mets eventually lost the World Series, but Cespedes’ play did earn him a new contract from the Mets that was extended when he elected to use his opt-out clause. That contract is set to run out after the 2020 season.

Mets publicly aren’t putting a timeline on Cespedes, saying the swelling is too great to know. But, if it isn’t obvious, this year is out for him. Next year and beyond are the questions. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 20, 2019

Cespedes has more Major League service time with the Mets than any of the other teams he has played with. A healthy Cespedes is a bona fide difference maker on the field. His season averages of 32 home runs and 103 RBI, paired with his defensive skills, made him the centerpiece of the Mets lineup.

What This Means for the Mets

The Mets were playing this season with no expectations of having Cespedes in the lineup, although they were hopeful of getting him back. Now the Mets do know Cespedes is lost for the 2019 season and possibly the 2020 season. The biggest question for the Mets whether can they void his contract. Since Cespedes got hurt in a non-baseball related activity, the Mets can possibly void his contract. It’s reported that the Mets are already recouping significant money from insurance due to the Cespedes injury, and voiding the contract could save the Mets 100 percent.

Reminder: Mets do have insurance on Cespedes. Of course, they had to pay the premiums (presumably not cheap considering how often the insurer has to pay out). The insurer (and team) may also want to look at how the ranch accident occurred that see if YC violated his contract too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 20, 2019

However, that is not something the Mets are actively pursuing at this time. Instead, the Mets are only interested in getting Cespedes healthy and are hopeful he can play at some point in 2020.

With Yoenis Cespedes sustaining a non-baseball injury, is it possible for the Mets to get out of his contract? (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/VmS7VV6IIt pic.twitter.com/rbdi7mmLbh — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2019

