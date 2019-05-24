MIAMI, FL – MAY 19: Head Trainer Brian Chicklo talks with Noah Syndergaard #34 during the seventh inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Facing a critical point of the season, the New York Mets injuries are starting to pile up. In a 24-hour span, the Mets have placed Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Robinson Cano on the injured list. All three of these players started on Opening Day and were expected to be major contributors this season.

New York Mets Injuries Pile Up

Nimmo is out with a neck injury and appears to be the most seriously injured of the three players. He had been dealing with neck stiffness since mid-April. McNeil is dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Mets were hopeful he would play on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday night. Cano strained his quad ironically running out a ground ball on Wednesday night. Cano, who was widely criticized this past weekend for not running out ground balls, has now landed on the injured list for “busting it” to first base.

Robinson Canó (low-grade left quad strain) and Jeff McNeil (left hamstring tightness) have both been placed on the 10-Day IL. Luis Guillorme and Ryan O’Rourke have been recalled from Syracuse. #Mets pic.twitter.com/tk9SMc5Bn3 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2019

We have placed Brandon Nimmo (stiff neck) on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 21, purchased the contract of Rajai Davis and designated Paul Sewald for assignment. #Mets pic.twitter.com/hWtS8so6r5 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 22, 2019

Next Men Up

New Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made it a point to improve the organizational depth, and this is the reason. With three key players out, the Mets are able to reach down to their minor leagues and bring up major-league-caliber players. The Mets called up Carlos Gomez and Rajai Davis to play the outfield and Adeiny Hechavarria to play second base. Additionally, infielders J.D. Davis — another Van Wagenen offseason pickup — and Dominic Smith will also play some outfield. The Mets have also claimed Aaron Altherr off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. Gone are the days where the Mets would be forced to rely on players with no major league experience.

We have claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from San Francisco and designated Tim Peterson for assignment. #Mets pic.twitter.com/TTbr0wWXYh — New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2019

Mets Outlook

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway was on the hot seat coming into this week. After the Miami Marlins swept the Mets this past weekend, the fan base was calling for his head. Van Wagenen gave Callaway the dreaded vote of confidence but, make no mistake, Callaway needed to turn this season around. Losing key players will not make this any easier.

Callaway’s Mets responded big time upon returning to Citi Field by sweeping the Washington Nationals in a four-game series to close to one game under .500. But more importantly, the backbone of the Mets team — the starting pitchers — had a great four-game series. In 23 innings pitched, the starting pitchers gave up seven runs.

So, for now, Callaway has managed to cool off that hot seat he was sitting on. The Mets are only four and a half games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies and two and a half games behind the second place Atlanta Braves. Neither team has shown that they are going to run away with the division. Can the Mets withstand the recent rash of injuries and stay in the race? Callaway has managed to keep his job for now. Can he keep it for the duration of the season? Time will tell.

