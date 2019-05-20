MIAMI, FL – MAY 19: Mickey Callaway #36 of the New York Mets runs back towards the dugout after a meeting at the mound during the seventh inning at Marlins Park on May 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Mickey Callaway Is on the Hot Seat

New York Mets Manager Mickey Callaway is now on the hot seat. After an embarrassing weekend — getting swept by the Miami Marlins — have the Mets hit rock bottom? If this is not rock bottom then what would be? The Marlins, who have the worst record in baseball, swept the Mets out of Miami. To add more insult, the last two games were shutout victories where the Mets were only able to muster up three hits combined. If Callaway is not on the hot seat, then at what point would he be?

For those asking, Mickey Callaway will still be mets manager tomorrow — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 19, 2019

Who’s to Blame

One can make the argument that this is not Mickey Callaway’s fault. After all, what did he do wrong in Miami besides hand in the lineup card? At what point do the players he was given have to perform? Callaway does not sign players or make any trades. Is he is given any input on the construction of the roster? Despite all of this, the first person who gets the blame for the failure of any team is always the man in charge on the field. The case can be made that Mickey Callaway was not qualified for this position. But that is a discussion better suited for a later time.

Mets higherups aren’t blaming this on Mickey. Terrible series, of course, but finger isn’t being point on Callaway. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 19, 2019

Not Brodie’s Guy

It is not lost that Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen did not hire Mickey Callaway. Callaway was a holdover from the Sandy Alderson regime. Every general manager wants to bring in their own manager. But Van Wagenen never worked for a major league team. He was an agent and seemingly does not have relationships with any coaches. So whom would he bring in to replace Callaway? This is a question that might be answered in the next few weeks. The smart money is on Jim Riggleman, who is currently the bench coach.

Mickey Callaway’s Qualifications

Mickey Callaway’s coaching career prior to the Mets consisted of being a coach in the Cleveland Indians organization since 2010. Prior to the 2013 season, Callaway was named the pitching coach of the Cleveland Indians. Therefore, throughout his coaching career Callaway was never tasked with being the manager. The Mets gave him his first shot at being a manager prior to the 2018 season. It was a very curious hire considering since Callaway was never a manager at any professional level. Every move he makes is scrutinized by the media and fan base. His handling of Robinson Cano, who, twice during this past series in Miami, did not run out a ball, has been a focal point of his inexperience.

Mets Immediate Outlook

The Mets have announced that Mickey Callaway’s job is safe for now. Prior to the season, Brodie Van Wagenen declared this team as the favorites to win the National League East. But if the losing continues, at what point does the team make a change at manager? The Mets fanbase, who did not like Callaway to begin with, has been calling for his head. How much lower can the Mets sink before an explosion happens?

