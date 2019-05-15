DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 01: Colorado Avalanche defenseman, Erik Johnson (6) takes a shot during a regular season NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on December 1, 2016, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche announced that defenseman Erik Johnson had successful shoulder surgery earlier this week. It is unclear if he will be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

Erik Johnson had surgery this week on his right shoulder. He was playing hurt in the playoffs — Adrian Dater (@adater) May 15, 2019

There is no indication when Johnson suffered the injury but according to Adrian Dater, he was playing hurt during the playoffs.

Last season, Johnson scored seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points to go along with 38 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.2 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -2.2. Johnson also added two goals and an assist in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season.

Over his 11-year NHL career, Johnson has played for the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche. He has 77 goals and 210 assists for 287 career points in 717 career NHL games. Johnson has three goals and two assists for five points in 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted first overall by the Blues in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Erik Johnson May Miss Time

The 31-year-old defenseman has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. In 2018 he missed 13 games with an upper-body injury and missed 36 games during the 2016-17 season with a leg injury.

He brings size to the Avalanche blue line and will put up between 20-30 points per season. Look for Johnson to be a leader for the Av’s as they have a very young defensive core.

If Johnson is forced to miss time at the beginning of next season expect Tyson Barrie to take his spot on the first pairing. Barrie had 14 goals and 45 assists last season for 59 points. He would bring some offensive firepower to the Avalanche top pairing. He led all Colorado blueliners in goals, assists, and points last season.

